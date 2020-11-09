Politics of Monday, 9 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hawa Koomson not above the law, we'll deal with her in our second coming - NDC

Awutu Senya East MP, Mavis Hawa Koomson

The Communications officer of Awutu Senya East National Democratic Congress (NDC), Delali Sewoekpor has reiterated his party's decision to prosecute Minister for Special Initiatives, Mavis Hawa Koomson for firing shots at a registration centre during the compilation of a new voters' register months ago.



He averred that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has failed to bring her to book for flouting the vigilantism bill.



He said the Minister is not above reproach, therefore, would be dealt with if the NDC is voted back into power.



Mr Sewoekpor added that the action yet to be taken by the NDC would serve as a deterrent to others.



"As far as the IGP is concerned, Mavis Hawa Koomson is above the law, she's above reproach. So far as the NPP remains in power, nothing will happen to her...



"So I want to associate myself to what the National Communications Officer of the NDC, Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi said when he graced our campaign launch in Kasoa that when the NDC takes over the mantle of the leadership of this country, individuals like madam Mavis Hawa Koomson who has violated the vigilantism law will be prosecuted and that will serve as a deterrent to others," the Awutu Senya East NDC communicator told GhanaWeb in an exclusive interview.



It would be recalled that the MP for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson in July this year admitted to firing gunshots at a polling centre in her constituency.



According to her, “None of my men had guns on then when we got to the centre. I fired the shots myself…I’m a Member of Parliament, I need to protect myself. It was at dawn; my police escort had not started work yet. So that is a mechanism I have adopted in his absence.

