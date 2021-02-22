General News of Monday, 22 February 2021

Hawa Koomson is an ‘excellent choice’, gamechanger for Fisheries Ministry - Allotey Jacobs

Self-styled chief Fisherman and member of the opposition NDC on suspension Bernard Allotey Jacobs has jumped to the defense of Fisheries Minister-designate Mavis Hawa Koomson for her very bad English grammar and expression saying her choice is a “gamechanger”, MyNewsGh.com reports.



Hawa Koomson who is also a Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya is trended number one on Twitter following her vetting Thursday.



She was subjected to various questions regarding her previous role as Special Development Initiatives Minister, and also her new role as Fisheries and Aquaculture under Akufo-Addo which led to trolls as she made grammatical mistakes in her responses.



She however explained that her lack of fluency in English is because English is not our mother tongue as Ghanaians. Many on social media also defended her inability to express herself fluently on the basis that English is not our mother tongue



Adding his voice to her defense, the suspended NDC member said anyone who wants a competent Appointee at Ministry Of Fisheries & Aquaculture should not look beyond Hawa Koomson



Mr Allotey said MPs on the vetting panel must know that the “Fisheries Ministry is not about fluency of the English language but it is about touching base with the fishermen and speaking their language That’s All” adding that Hawa Koomson is the “best for that Ministry”.



