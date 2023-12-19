Hawa Koomson is Ghana’s best ever Fisheries Minister – Allotey Jacobs

General News of Tuesday, 19 December 2023

A former leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has underscored the achievements of the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development (MoFAD).



Benard Allotey Jacobs said the sector minister, Mavis Hawa Koomson has redefined the ministry under her watch.



Speaking on Thursday’s edition of the Angel Morning Show, the former NDC Central Regional Chairman described Madam Koomson as the best minister to have ever been appointed to lead the sector.



“I must confirm on your platform that since the inception of the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture, there hasn’t been a minister that has been up to the task of managing the sector than Hawa Koomson. Yes, I’m not joking let alone lying to you, so, let us call a spade a spade,” he expressed.



The social commentator indicated further that the exploitation of the minister at the fishing industry is attributed to her boldness in decision-making in the best interest of the country without fear or favor.



“Hawa Koomson has done so well, very very well for the fishing industry and she’s very bold. She succeeded in withholding the license of these Chinese nationals who were operating illegally with their (trailers) on the various seas, their operations have gone down because you can not bribe her.



“The last of it is her supervision to introduce the premix dispenser with computerization to ensure all canoes in the fishing communities are being cataloged to create data for them amidst their operations,” he stressed.



In Mr. Allotey Jacob’s view, the tremendous work done by the Awutu Senya East Member of Parliament is a footprint on the MoFAD for all to see.



The MoFAD was formed to carry out development interventions to move the fisheries industry to contribute efficiently to the overall development of the Ghanaian economy.