General News of Wednesday, 22 July 2020

Source: Class FM

Hawa Koomson gun incident 'disgrace' to Akufo-Addo, NPP – Amoako Baah

Political science lecturer Dr Richard Amoako Baah

The shooting incident involving Awutu Senya East MP Hawa Koomson is a disgrace to President Nana Akufo-Addo and the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), political science lecturer Dr Richard Amoako Baah has said.



“It’s worrying”, he told Kwabena Bobie Ansah on the Citizen Show on Tuesday, 21 July 2020.



“I’m even surprised that a female parliamentarian, a lawmaker, who must be the first to respect the laws she helps to pass, would behave like that”, Dr Amoako Baah noted, adding: “Even if you were threatened, why didn’t you call the police because there are law enforcers in Kasoa”.



“Instead, you loaded a gun and fired warning shots. Whether it is true or not, it doesn’t matter. But all is not well because they are disgracing the President”, the former lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology noted.



“All the while that we [NPP] were in opposition, I never heard that an NDC member had behaved that way”, Dr Amoako Baah said.



“What is happening is a disgrace to the NPP and the President”, he insisted.



According to him, gun violence is alien to the NPP, which, he noted, is a party whose members use their brains, wondering: “And, so, where did all this come from?”



Dr Amoako Baah also expressed concern about the silence of the chairman of the NPP, Mr Freddie Blay as well as other party leaders on the matter. “When have you ever heard Mr Blay speak on topical national issues such as this? The President alone can’t do it all”.



To the former NPP Chairman aspirant, the party has now caught the ‘NDC does no wrong’ syndrome, adding that power seems to have gotten into their heads.



“Is this Nana Addo’s government?” he asked.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.