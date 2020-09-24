Health News of Thursday, 24 September 2020

Hawa Koomson commissions ultramodern clinic at Kasoa

MP for Awutu Senya East Constituency, Hawa Koomson commissioning the Adom Estate Clinic

The Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East Constituency and the Minister for Special Development Initiatives, Mavis Hawa Koomson on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, commissioned an ultramodern Clinic with auxiliary facilities, Doctors and Nurses bungalow situated at Adom Estate in the Akwaley electoral area within the Constituency.



Speaking at the ceremony, the MP commended the contractor for completing the Clinic ahead of schedule and urged other contractors to do the same to other projects under construction.



“This long-awaited ultramodern Clinic has been one of the major congenial needs of the good people of Adom Estate and its environs since my government was in opposition and God being so kind on our side, we’ve been able to bring into existence, not only the clinic but also with Doctors and Nurses Bungalow,” she said.



The Adom Estate Clinic which forms part of the health component of IPEP is fitted with modern medical equipment, qualified and well-trained nurses and doctors, amongst others.



Currently, twenty-six (26) clinics are being constructed in some selected communities across the country. Each facility has a delivery unit, 4-bedroom residence for Medical Assistants and Nurses, storage facilities, incinerators, mechanized borehole and a laboratory.



Climaxing the event, Mavis Hawa Koomson presented three bicycles and one motorbike to the Clinic to be used to run their day-to-day activities.

