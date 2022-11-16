Having sex during pregnancy is medically advisable – Senior Midwife

Health News of Wednesday, 16 November 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Senior Midwifery Officer at the Tema Health Centre, Ruby Naa Ago Larbi Mensah Ansah–Tagoe has encouraged women to have sex during pregnancy.



According to her, semen that they are exposed to during sex is good for pregnant women.



“All, even not the penis, the semen has prostaglandin in it which is very good for the woman because at the end of the day, the sex helps to hasten Labour. Aside that, the penis has nothing to do with opening the gate. It’s a lie. Rather, what the sperm does is just as I have said, it has prostaglandin which softens the cervix both the inner and external oax,” she said this on the GTV breakfast show.



The Senior Midwife debunked the claim that the penis during sex pushes babies in the womb.



"It’s dangerous when your doctor tells you not to have sex. There are some who have special cases. For instance, when you have incompetent cervix. Like the cervix can’t hold the baby. When you are pregnant, the baby comes out and when the baby comes out, we have a procedure we do. It is called …… We actually stitch the cervix so that the baby will stay there and grow. So, for these people, we don’t allow them to have sex medically. It’s best to even stay away from it. Because, the process can even remove some of the stitches and the baby will come out even before its due date,” she stated.



“And we have those who have placenta problems. You know for some; the placenta is so low near the cervix where the baby feeds from. It’s not supposed to be low line like closer to the cervix. That is the gate, when it’s closer to the cervix, when you are having sex continuously, you see that the woman will start bleeding and the placenta can even dislodge and if the placenta dislodges, there is no connection or food connection to the baby. There is no oxygen, there is no blood supply. So, you can lose the baby," she stated.