Having no future plans for our wards' education, courses very worrying - Educationist

Regional News of Wednesday, 4 January 2023

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

German-born Ghanaian educationist, Ms. Precious Bonsu, has expressed worry over how most people go to school without any guidelines for their future profession.



According to her a very worrying challenge that destructs most of our wards' future is the proper selection of their career with regards to their capabilities.



"Most people are skeptical when it comes to the career they choose in the education system. This has been very worrying and it gets most of our school-going people confused". She said.



Ms. Bonsu who adds as CEO of Whale Learning Group, a publisher and is currently the CEO / editor-in-chief of Treasure Kids Newspaper, said, it was time parents and guardians learned to have a purpose for which they send their wards to school. She also admonished students to know their purpose for choosing certain courses and careers. She said, that can only be done when parents carefully study their wards' capabilities and guide them accordingly.



"Parents must carefully monitor and guide their wards on what they can do in the future. Whether you want him or her to be a doctor, teacher, lawyer, etc it must have a purpose. You must have eyes to monitor your child's capabilities, don't just allow him/her to choose anyhow". She urged.



The celebrated educationist disclosed this during TEDx Accra; an educational program organized to bring change in the life of people. Ms. Bonsu who attended the program as a guest speaker, shared her experience to inspire beneficiary attendees which were students and vocational learners.



"I'm here to encourage people that it's not too late, we can change our lives for the better". She said.



Meanwhile, some beneficiary students from the Brightest Tomorrow's Today ICT and Vocational Center at Nkenkansu in the Ofinso North district of the Ashanti region, who attended the program for the first time thanked the school's CEO, Simmons Dawn Renee for exploring them into such a new world of experience.



According to the students, the educational trip and top visit had made it possible for them to visit places like the beach, national theatre, and some principal streets of Accra for the first time.



The students who were full of gratitude thanked the CEO, Dawn Renee Simmons for her selfless love for ensuring the wellbeing of the needy.



Management of the Nkekaasu-based training center in their quest to put smiles on the faces of their students led some students to experience TEDx Accra to shape them for a bright future.



The organization which made it possible for the staff and some selected students from the school to visit Accra for the first time, also made it possible for them to attend the TEDxAccra and visited many other places.



Some beneficiaries who spoke to this reporter said the experience had enlightened them to choose wisely when it comes to career selection and courses they choose.