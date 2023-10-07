Having multiple women means more problems – Kennedy Agyapong warns young men

General News of Saturday, 7 October 2023

Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has intimated that he would not advise young men to have multiple women (wives or baby mamas) in their lives since it’s a very difficult undertaking.



Kennedy Agyapong, known for having numerous children with multiple women, stated that the practice comes with many problems for the man.



Speaking on Starr FM’s StarrChat programme Thursday, October 5, 2023, Mr Agyapong who is a front runner in the flagbearership race of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) revealed that he goes through a lot of problems for being polygamous and will not advise that others emulate his example.



“I won’t advise any young man to have multiple women only if you knew the problems I go through,” he said.



Mr Agyapong has been a member of Parliament since January 7, 2001. He is a major powerhouse in the politics of the NPP, regularly financing the party’s activities and participating in strategic decisions of the party.



It would be recalled that in 2021, the businessman revealed that God has blessed him with Twenty-Two (22) children; a feat he is proud of as a father considering the love he gets from them.



But he has decided to end the chase for children and focus his attention more on his businesses and empowering the youth.



“I’m tired but performance, if you are good why not. Performance is in the brain and when I have a sound mind why not? But if you are occupied with you don’t…Women are attractive but sometimes you don’t even see them because at that moment you are not thinking about women. You want to do something in life and that is the stage I am now,” he earlier said on the Good Evening Ghana show on Metro TV.



