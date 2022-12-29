Having comfort in abandoning our Bissa language, a threat to our rich culture - President of Bissa Development Association

Regional News of Thursday, 29 December 2022

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

The National President of the Bissa Development Association (BDA), Alhaji Shaibu Musah Gutare has bemoaned the abandonment of the Bissa language by most Bissas who migrate from Bissa territories to settle in the south and other cities.



According to him, it was very worrying most of these people seemed to have a lot of comfort in abandoning the Bissa language for other languages.



Delivering a keynote address during Bissa Sukuma Ashanti 2022 in Kumasi on the theme; 'Maintaining Our Culture Identity: The True Path To Unity And Progress", the president said some of the best ways the Bissa people can progress is by getting united, and maintaining their rich cultural identity which has its language as a vital part.



"As Bissa people, we have a rich and diverse culture that identifies us, some of which are displayed before us right here. We are noted for farming, especially vegetables and groundnuts. What is important to me is the aspect of our culture that is under threat of extinction. This is the Bissa Language. Most Bissas who migrate from Bissa territories and settle in the cities seem to have a lot of comfort in abandoning our Bissa language for other languages. This is a dangerous trend that has the potential to deny our future generations the benefit of the language and in the worse case, drive the Bissa ethnic group into extinction".



He however entreated all and sundry to as a matter of urgency consider it a duty to Bissa and to their future generation to speak Bissa in their homes and among themselves.



Touching on unity, the president borrowed a story narrated by Former Prez Mahama during NDC's Congress some years ago, in which he appealed for unity within the NDC with a story titled: The Three Birds; Tiki, Taka, Tangali, where President S.M Gutare said the only means they can progress is by getting united.



According to him, a small group or unit cannot achieve much, but being a bigger group in unity as BDA, they can achieve more together.







"Mr. Chairman, Bissa unity has come a long way since the formation of the Bissa Youth Association and now the BDA. This notwithstanding, some groups still think that their sub-group interest should supersede that of the BDA and all Bissas. Such thinking is primitive and retrogressive and cannot lead to any progress and development for our people.



The BDA was not created by me Gutare and therefore does not belong to me. It is for Bissas in Bawku, Bolga, Tamale, Kumasi and everywhere in Ghana," he said.



Touching on BDA's path to progress, the president said the BDA has been working hard to chart a path for the progress of the Bissa people.



"We have come out with a three-year strategic plan that contains six (6) goals, and these are: Improving the finances of the BDA, Reorganization of the regional and zonal structures, Improving the education of the Bissa child, Improving Bissa culture through music, language, Zekula and the Bissa movie industry, Economic empowerment of the Bissa; and Raising the political consciousness of the Bissa."



He said, the implementation of these goals, he believes, will move Bissas to the next level.



Bissa Sukuma Ashanti which was launched in November 2022 was celebrated in a grand style at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi with a massive attendance registering the council of Bissa Chiefs and all Bissa indigenes.



Other prominent personalities who graced the occasion included Dr. Bukari Ali who is a retired lecturer, Ibrahim Gombugu, a historian and the representative from the Asem chief, Nana Baffour II. The program also witnessed Bawa Mohammed Braimah who delivered a speech as a special guest of honour.







Alhaji Abubakar Abdul Salam, a member of the Ashanti Regional Counsel of Bissa Chiefs and organiser for the Bissa Ashanti, speaking to this reporter expressed joy over the attendance.



He however revealed that Bissa Ashanti was going to be celebrated time by time just in the other regions. According to him, the national Bissa Sukuma was still going to be celebrated with the Bissa Ashanti being celebrated on a regional basis on separate dates.