General News of Monday, 25 January 2021

Source: My News GH

‘Have you provided us nose masks that we’re not wearing?’ – MP questioned after refusing handshakes

Dr. Dominic Ayine, MP, Bolgatanga East

Attempts to get constituents of Bolgatanga East to put on their nose masks as a form of preventing them from contracting the deadly coronavirus generated a sort of misunderstanding between the people and their Member of Parliament (MP), Dr. Dominic Ayine.



“I was in my constituency for a funeral where I met people without face masks and attempting to shake hands with me. I refused and insisted on them wearing their face masks, but they questioned me, have you provided us with some?” the lawmaker recounted.



According to the former Deputy Attorney General, sanctions on the mandatory wearing of face masks by the government is not being helpful to fighting the pandemic, hence the surge in the number of active cases in Ghana.



So far, 159 persons in Tema, 200 in Tesano and 85 persons in Koforidua and other parts of the country have been arrested for not complying with the COVID-19 protocols.



Dr. Dominic Ayine, therefore, wants the government to sustain the provision of free face masks to citizens to support people who are unable to afford one on a daily basis.



Meanwhile, lawyer and lecturer at the University of Ghana-Legon, Dr. Clara Beeri Kasser-Tee, stated that even though the wearing of the face masks has become particularly crucial in recent times, the seeming lack of comprehensive resounding education on its relevance has contributed to citizens deliberately flouting the law.



“The law is not realistic to enforce because a lot of Ghanaians would not be able to pay a designated fine after an arrest. We should be able to educate people intensively to understand the need to wear a face mask”, she pointed out.