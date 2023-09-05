Have the future of the youth in mind when casting your vote - Palgrave urges delegates

Politics of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Government of Ghana’s Spokesperson on Governance and Security and an Aspiring Parliamentary Candidate for the New Patriotic Party, NPP in Abuakwa North Constituency of the Eastern Region, Palgrave Boakye-Danquah has encouraged delegates to have the future of the youth at the back of their mind when electing their Parliamentary Candidates.



He also urged the delegates to consider the long-term goals when selecting a candidate to represent them as the Parliamentary primaries of the party is far approaching. Mr. Boakye-Danquah said this in an interview with the media during the maiden edition of Abuakwa North Constituency Walk dubbed ‘Walk To Serve’’.



The event held on Saturday, September 2, 2023, saw hundreds of participants and constituents walk through the principal streets of Ettukrom, Osiem through to Akyem Old-Tafo where the exercise was climaxed. The walk to serve exercise is to help to mobilize the grassroots members of the New Patriotic Party, NPP in the Abuakwa North constituency through exercise socialization, advice and counsel.



Boakye-Danquah revealed that he will serve diligently and with humility when voted for and will not take the trust that the people will repose in him for granted. He noted that when given the nod to become the Parliament Candidate for the NPP in Abuakwa North Constituency and consequently voted for to become the Member of Parliament for the Abuakwa North Constituency, he will ensure that there is equity in development distribution in the constituency.



Boakye-Danquah noted that he has embarked on some development projects such as the construction of mechanized boreholes for in the constituency. The Aspiring Parliamentary Candidate noted that leadership is about service and therefore pleaded with the delegates to massively vote for him in the upcoming NPP Parliamentary primaries to become the Parliamentary Candidate on the ticket of the NPP.



Boakye-Danquah mentioned that when voted to become the Parliament Candidate for the NPP in Abuakwa North Constituency and consequently voted to become the Member of Parliament for the Abuakwa North Constituency, he will build one of the biggest factories in the constituency that will create job opportunities for the youth in the constituency.