Have mercy on Akuapem Poloo – Reverend Owusu Bempah begs judge

General News of Friday, 16 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, the leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries has become the latest public figure to jump on the #FreeAkuapemPoloo bandwagon.



Reverend Owusu Bempah, in a Peace FM interview prayed the Accra Circuit Court to exercise the proverbial ‘tamper justice with mercy’ in its verdict on the actress’ decision to publish a naked photo of herself and her child.



Owusu Bempah appealed to the president and other senior figures in the country to add their voice to pleas to have the judge pardon Poloo.



“I want to plead with influential figures in the country to join us plead forgiveness for Akuapem Poloo. I don’t know her but the issue worries me a lot so I want to plead for clemency for her. The Bible states that if someone errs and pleads for forgiveness, he or she should be forgiven.



Reverend Owusu Bempah is hopeful that Akuapem Poloo will draw lessons from this experience.



“I believe if she comes out of this, she’ll learn lesson from this experience. She has erred but I want to plead with the judge to forgive her,” she said.



Meanwhile the lawyer for the embattled actress has advised persons commenting on the issue to be circumspect in their commentaries.



Speaking on the same programme, Andy Vortia also highlighted the argument he will make before the court which he hopes will sway judgement in their favor.



“I will plead with the court that she didn’t waste the court’s time. Secondly, she’s a young girl with a child so if she’s imprisoned, who will take her of her kid. These are some of the things,” he said.



“Her [Akuapem Poloo] fate is in the hands of the judge now, [the judge] will confine herself within the parameters of the law. The law says she [Akuapem Poloo] can be fined, jailed or both...I as the lawyer will be pleading with the judge in court and not on social media…” Lawyer Andy Vortia told Kwasi Aboagye on Peace FM monitored by GhanaWeb on Thursday.



