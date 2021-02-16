General News of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Haste to abrogate NDC era contracts cause of wasteful judgement debts – Wereko-Brobbey

Energy Expert and former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Volta River Authority (VRA), Dr Charles Wereko-Brobbey, has said that the undue haste with which the New Patriotic Party(NPP) government sought to do away with the deeds of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) is the cause of the wasteful and exorbitant judgement debts that the country is now saddled with.



Dr Wereko-Brobbey’s comments come at a time Ghana has been slapped with a $134 million judgement debt over the cancellation of an Emergency Power Agreement with the Chinese company GCGP Limited.



The agreement, which was reached between the Government of Ghana represented by the Ministry of Energy and the Chinese company in 2015, was cancelled under the direction of Boakye Agyarko, the then Minister of Energy appointed by President Nana Akufo-Addo.



Dr Wereko-Brobbey said notwithstanding the fact that the agreements were legally binding, the government still went ahead and cancelled them, resulting in judgement debts.



“D undue haste to jettison their predecessor’s deeds never mind legally-binding obligations, is d root cause of d wasteful & exorbitant judgement debts..,” he wrote on social media sighted by MyNewsGh.com.



Some Ghanaians have criticised the NPP government for abrogating the contract that has resulted in the judgement debt, arguing that the full payment of $400 million for energy is better than paying $134 for nothing at all. But some Ghanaians have defended the decision saying that the contract was going to perpetually put the country in debt.



