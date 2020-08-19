Politics of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hassan Ayariga to lead APC to victory in December elections

The Founder and Leader of All People's Congress, Hassan Ayariga

The Founder and Leader of All People's Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, will lead the party in this year’s presidential ballot on December 7, 2020.



The humour-loving presidential aspirant will be acclaimed as the flagbearer of the party on Monday, August 24, 2020, at the APC National Delegates Congress in Accra.



General Secretary of the Party, Mr Mordecai Thiombiano, said Mr Ayariga was the only person to pick a nomination form to contest the position.



"Nobody came. It was only the founder and leader who picked up a form... Per our underground work that we did, even though we have very capable men in the party but everybody feels that Mr Ayariga is popular and vibrant and must be allowed to lead the state," Mr Thiombiano said.



According to him, "Ghanaians are now fed-up with [NPP and NDC]. Gone are the days that if it's not NPP it's NDC, we have grown past that level. Ghanaians were only waiting for a third force. They were waiting for a leader that will be able to lead Ghana aside the NPP and the NDC and God has chosen a young and vibrant leader in the person of Hassan Ayariga".



He is confident that APC will soon become the third force in Ghanaian politics with Mr Ayariga as its flagbearer.



Mr Thombiano said the party's manifesto which is crafted based on its all-inclusive idealogy would soon be unveiled after the Congress.



"We want an all-inclusive government that will be run based on who has the best skills or ideas and not who has a party card. We would always do what is best for the country and not what serves the parochial interests of the few. The date of the manifesto launch would be made known at the congress".





