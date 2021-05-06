You are here: HomeNews2021 05 06Article 1252732

General News of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Has your love for Nana Addo taken you to the moon? - Manasseh shades critic

Manasseh Azure Awuni, Investigative Journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni, Investigative Journalist

"Where has your love for him taken you? To the moon?"

This was Manasseh Azure Awuni's response to one Abdul Wahaab Yakubu, a Facebook user, after writing an 'unwarranted' comment under his post.

How it started

Just after Chelsea had picked a two-nill win over Real Madrid in a UEFA Champions League match Wednesday night, the award-winning investigative journalist took to his Facebook page to take a swipe at President Akufo-Addo over how Ghana is being ruled under his watch.

He wrote, "Ghana is like Chelsea in the hands of Lampard. If we get a Tuchel, we'll do well. #fixthecountrynow". His remarks literally mean Ghana is underperforming with Akufo-Addo as its leader and that the country will do well when it finds a new President.

In reaction, one of his followers, Abdul Wahab fired that he [Manasseh] will not succeed in any way with his intense dislike towards the President.

"Your hatred for Nana Addo wouldn't take u anywhere," he rebutted.

But, Manasseh Azure fired back and questioned whether or not Wahab has achieved something good for loving Nana Akufo-Addo.

"Where has your love for him taken you? To the moon?," he fired back.

This comes at a time some Ghanaian social media users have launched a campaign to get the Akufo-Addo-led government to act swiftly to get the economy back on track.

The #fixthecountry campaign has attracted mainly the youth on both Twitter and Facebook.

