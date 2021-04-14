Has NDC ever picked an Ashanti as presidential candidate? – Kennedy Agyapong quizzes NPP

General News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central has launched a vicious attack on members of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, who brand the party as an ‘Akanfour party.’



GhanaWeb monitored Kennedy Agyapong's submissions on Oman FM where he accused NPP members of perpetuating the perception that the party operates on tribal lines with Akans preferred for leadership roles.



The lawmaker noted that the National Democratic Congress has not labelled itself as a non-Ashanti party despite not picking an Ashanti as flagbearer in their history.



“People say NPP is an Akan party, its rubbish. Has NDC ever picked an Ashanti as presidential candidate? When did they pick an Ashanti as vice president? Why should we run away from the truth?



“We should be bold to criticize anyone who tags the NPP as an Akan party. Has the NDC ever picked an Ashanti. We will say it and it will come to pass. Tell me when NDC picked an Ashanti as presidential candidate. Why do we always tag ourselves as Akan party. It won’t help the party.



“NDC have the courage to pick anyone. They also choose either Northerner or Voltarian why don’t we also say that it's a party for Northerners or Voltarians,” he slammed.



Agyapong also slammed the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu for limiting the argument about the party’s candidate for the 2024 elections to tribal lines.



“I will vote Bawumia as candidate if he is elected because I have worked with him in this government and I have seen that he is competent and capable of doing it. I’m not going to vote for him for the fact that he is a northerner. That is rubbish.



“It’s very rubbish, the man is competent and he can do it but don’t come and tell me that he is a Northerner so we should give it to him. Why are you people behaving like that. I disagree totally with leader’s statement. I will go for Bawumia because he can do it”.



Kennedy Agyapong also declared his backing for Alan Kyerematen and Boakye Agyarko, expressing readiness to work with whoever is picked as candidate for the party.



“I don’t have a problem if he is an Asante or not. I have seen Boakye-Agyarko and he is competent so whoever the party picks, we’ll follow him. You ply yourself with knowledge but they don’t have it. It’s a stupid statement that they are making. He is a competent man and has exhibited it as vice president,” he said.



