Has Kennedy Agyapong silenced Badu Kobi?

Prophet Badu Kubi seems to have lost his voice after his recent encounter with Hon. Kennedy Agyapong

Some few days ago, the founder and leader of Perez chapel, Bishop Charles Agyinasare is reported to have called out religious leaders in the country on their failure to equally call out politicians and leaders of the country over their wrongdoings.



The founder and leader of Glorious Wave Church, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi can be said to be one of the pastors in Ghana who have sought to hold the government of Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo accountable to its actions.



Between the ruling government and the main opposition National Democratic Congress, the crusade by Prophet Kobi has been with the right intentions or otherwise depending on which side of the divide he is assessed from.



In a country where everything including criticisms from religious leaders is always analysed with political eyes, Prophet Badu Kobi who has amongst other things accused the Akufo-Addo government of being the worst in the country’s history has always been seen as a stooge of Former President Jonh Dramani Mahama who has also prophesied to be the winner of the upcoming December presidential elections.



In his line of criticising the government, Prophet Kobi infiruated one man in the country who has sworn to put down anyone who crosses his path by incurring his wrath.



Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong some months back declared it his mission to deal with Prophet Badu Kobi.



According to the NPP MP, Prophet Kobi is a rapist and a thief who owns a lot of luxurious stolen cars with no duties paid on them, as such, he lacks the merit to disrespect the president.



The two started to go at each other until it was reported that the member of parliament through state security agencies had caused the seizure of some of Prophet Kobi’s cars.



It was also reported that the man of God was set to be prosecuted by the state as investigations had revealed that he had truly not paid duties on some cars in his name.



While Prophet Kobi may have tried fighting back, he is said to have conceded to Kennedy Agyapong who has stated that the man of God through some emissaries came to him to plead for his sins.



And while all this has been said, nothing has been heard from the Prophet Kobi whose last public statement was in late march when he came out to say God sacrificed his late son’s life to save him from an evil plot against him.

