Has Boakye Agyarko confirmed interest in 2024 flagbearer race?

The posters are making rounds on social media

Former Campaign Manager of President Akufo-Addo in 2012 who was also Policy Advisor to the Akufo-Addo 2016 campaign before becoming Energy Minister, Boakye Kyerematen Agyarko has outdoored a grassroots movement to prepare the grounds for him ahead of NPP’s next presidential Primary, MyNewsGh.com has been informed.



Mr. Agyarko who is a founding member of the New Patriotic Party in 1992 contested the NPP Presidential primary in 2007 along with 16 others.



It is not clear how many aspirants will be contesting this time around, but Mr. Agyarko is certain to be on the ballot as insiders have confirmed.



Mr. Agyarko entered politics at an early age and was the National Coordinator for the Ghana Union of Students and Youth Associations from 1979 to 1980. He joined NPP as a founding member and within the party held several positions including chairman of The Danquah Busia Club of North America, and briefly served as a Trustee of the Busia Foundation.



He was elected the coordinator for the New Patriotic Party in North America. Agyarko was appointed National Campaign manager of the New Patriotic Party in the 2012 Presidential election. He was appointed the Policy Adviser to the Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party during the 2016 election.



Family and Education



Agyarko was born in 1956, in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region to Kwasi Agyarko. His father was a merchant and United Party activist from Jamase, Ashanti Region and his mother was Jane Ladze Padi from Krobo Odumase in the Eastern Region.



Agyarko attended the K. O. Methodist Primary School in Ashtown and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Primary School in Kumasi. He then proceeded to Mfantsipim School in Cape Coast for his secondary education from where he had both his GCE Ordinary Level and GCE Advanced Level certified. He obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Political Science from the University of Ghana, Legon. He immigrated to the United States of America as a political refugee. While there he obtained an Advanced Professional Certificate in Banking from the American Institute of Banking and a Master of Business Administration in Financial Economics from Pace University, New York.



Working life



After graduating from the University of Ghana in 1980, Agyarko did his mandatory national service at the National Union of Ghana Students as the National Coordinator. When the national service ended in 1981, he was employed as a junior economist with Management and Investment Consultants in Accra. He worked there till 1984 where he was forced to flee Ghana due to an attempt on his life.



Controversy



In August 2018, as Minister of Energy, Mr Boakye Agyarko was relieved of his position, following the controversy surrounding the review of the AMERI Power deal which was resisted by energy sector stakeholders for being corrupt. Mr. Boakye Agyarko came under fire from the Institute for Energy Security (IES), VRA Staff, the African Center for Energy Policy (ACEP) and the NDC minority in parliament which led to his sacking. The government sought to review the AMERI deal but the new deal Agyarko negotiated was exposed to worse.



Mr. Agyarko has since his sack been active in the NPP supporting various groups campaigning for President Akufo-Addo. He was not immediately re-appointed to any position since August 2018.



