Haruna Iddrisu worried Akufo-Addo ‘snubbed’ Oti, Upper East in ministerial list

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu has questioned why President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo did not select ministers from the Oti and Upper East regions in his list of 30 ministers-designate submitted to Parliament for vetting and possible approval.



Mr Iddrisu, who is also Member of Parliament for Tamale South Constituency, said for the purposes of national unity and cohesion, appointees from these parts of the country should have made it onto the list of the President.



He said this on Wednesday, February 10 at the start of vetting of the nominees.



“What I find striking is that in the President’s nomination, and this is for purposes of national unity and recognizing the diversity of our country, the Upper East Region and the Oti Region are conspicuously lost in the long list of 30 ministers so far communicated to us. We don’t find any person from Upper East and Oti regions.



“For purposes of national unity, the president should take some clue as we begin this important process.”



He further said that his side of the House will not witch hunt any of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees during the vetting.



Member of Parliament for Dormaa Central Constituency, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, who is Health Minister-Designate, was the first to be vetted.



Mr Iddrisu said the Minority will only ensure that the persons appointed into authority are held accountable.



“We are not here to undertake any act of witch-hunting,” he assured, adding: “We are here to hold the people of Ghana in accordance with law.”