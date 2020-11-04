General News of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Haruna Iddrisu suggests new names for Job 600, annex

Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu

Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu has suggested that the leadership of the House renames the Job 600 office complex and its newly constructed annex.



According to him, the two buildings must be named after two former Speakers of Parliament, as a way of honouring their contributions to the house and the country.



Speaking at the commissioning of the Job 600 annex, November 3, 2020, he proffered that the two buildings should be given the names of late D.F. Annan who served as speaker from 1993 to 2001 and Peter Ala Adjetey who succeeded the former from 2001 to 2005.



He said; “It is a matter I have discussed with my colleague and Majority Leader. I think this administration block can be named after the late Peter Ala Adjetey and the Job 600 be named after Justice D.F. Annan.”



“I will submit a proposal for us to look at this. In future, we will determine who else deserves one. The two, in particular, have made a monumental contribution to the growth of parliamentary democracy,” he is quoted to have said in a report filed by CitiNews.



Job 600 and its annex were constructed under the Parliament House Physical Infrastructure Enhancement Project.



The projects form part of measures targeted at addressing the infrastructural deficits of the parliament house.





