Haruna Iddrisu 'schools' majority, Bawumia on what Mahama's 24 hours economy means

The Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrissu, has taken the opportunity to educate the Majority and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on the true essence of the 24-hour economy policy proposed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.



This clarification follows remarks by Vice President and NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, asserting that the policy is already in practice in certain sectors of the economy.



During the 2024 budget debate on November 24, Haruna Iddrissu addressed the floor of the house, stating, “…Mr. Speaker, in responding to this budget, we have heard our colleagues state, and we refer to the budget paragraph 449, they are talking about a night economy to contradict what John Dramani Mahama has named as the 24-hour economy. All that he is indicating in the 24-hour economy are public goods and public services; he wants a fundamental change to how that is accessed."



He continued, "So that, for instance, if you wanted an NHIS card and you are in a queue up to 5 PM and you have to go home because it's 5 PM. Mahama’s 24-hour economy means you must get up that public need today and not tomorrow.”



Haruna Iddrissu emphasized the key aspect of Mahama's proposal, clarifying that the 24-hour economy aims to streamline and expedite the processing of essential services.



He explained, "What he is talking about is you need to understand, and not night economy. In a 24-hour economy, he simply wants to achieve that, in time, and transactions for the clearance of goods will be made with ease, Ghana Customs will now work 24 hours to reduce the cost and transaction of doing business so that when you are an exporter or importer, you are assured that within 24 hours, your port will be functional. If you do not understand this, say so, not what you are arguing about in your budget night economy."



Parliament commenced discussions on the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.



To encourage widespread participation in the debate, specific time allotments have been proposed: 20 minutes for the seconder and Ranking Members of the Finance Committee, 15 minutes for other committee members, and 10 minutes for all other Members of Parliament (MPs).



The debate will be organized around various sectors, including governance, security, public safety, finance, economy, energy, infrastructure, social sectors, local governance, youth, sports, tourism, and culture.



The proposed timetable outlines discussions on finance, agriculture, trade, and industry for Tuesday. Wednesday's focus will be on communications, energy, roads, works and housing, sanitation, and environment. Thursday's agenda includes education, health, employment, youth and sports, tourism, culture, and chieftaincy.



On Friday, the debate will center around governance, encompassing local government, the judiciary, defense, interior, the Electoral Commission, National Commission for Civil Education, and the Commission on Human Rights and Administration of Justice.



