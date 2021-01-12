General News of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Haruna Iddrisu’s claim that caretaker Ministers are illegal shows he doesn’t read – Akim Swedru MP

Kennedy Osei Nyarko Member of Parliament for Akim Swedru Constituency

Kennedy Osei Nyarko Member of Parliament for Akim Swedru Constituency has said that the stance of the leader of the National Democratic Congress caucus Haruna Iddrisu on the use of caretaker Ministers is an indication that he hasn’t read.



Haruna Iddrisu in an interview indicated that there is nothing like caretaker Ministers.



“I have seen some ministers still hold themselves about as if they are Ministers. That is unlawful, that is illegal and unconstitutional. As we speak today, Ghana has no Ministers.



Adding that “The President got it wrong, their mandate has elapsed and until they are nominated to go through vetting, and secure approval of Parliament, they cannot hold themselves as Ministers. So as far as we are concerned, there is nothing like Acting Minister and the Supreme Court does not recognize such a position”.



But reacting to this, the Member of Parliament for Akim Swedru Constituency indicated that the Presidential Transition act makes room for caretaker Ministers and that there is the need for the NDC MP to read.



He said “This morning I heard Hon. Haruna Iddrisu speak about the caretaker or the acting Ministers the president has asked them to stay on the job until new Ministers are appointed. Is he saying he hasn’t read the section 14(5) Act 845 of the Presidential Transition Act, 2012 or it’s the usual effusion of propaganda? Well someone should prompt him to read the section 14(5) of the Act”.