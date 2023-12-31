Haruna Iddrisu promises 90,000 votes for Mahama in 2024

General News of Sunday, 31 December 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Member of Parliament(MP) for the Tamale South Constituency, Haruna Iddrisu, has pledged a Ninety Thousand (90,000) votes for the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama in the upcoming 2024 general elections.



" I want an assurance that Tamale South in the upcoming 2024 presidential election, John Mahama’s worse should be 90,000 votes”, he said at a meeting with constituents at the weekend.



According to him, former President John Dramani Mahama has never polled more votes in five regions than the Tamale South constituency and thanked voters for their continuous support in the upcoming 2024 general election.



“ Those of you who are doubting Thomases we did it yesterday and we will repeat it tomorrow”. He reiterated.



The lawmaker however disclosed that the Tamale South constituency seat belongs to the NDC and that if he does not appear at the constituency during election, voters in the Tamale South will still vote for him.



“ I know if I do not even come during voting you people will still vote for me and send the seat to me wherever I am and that’s the trust between myself and you people”.