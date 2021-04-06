Haruna Iddrisu, others commiserate with NDC MP over the death of son in ghastly KNUST accident

General News of Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Source: My News GH

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu on Sunday led a number of his colleagues to commiserate with his colleague Member of Parliament (MP) for Nalerigu-Gambaga Alhaji Seidu Issifu Baba who lost his son in an accident.



The delegation mostly made NDC MPs was also in the North East Regional capital for the final funeral rites of the young man whose death has left the family distraught



Dada Yusif Tia Seidu who is a Medical Student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), was among two who died on the spot on March Saturday, March 27, 2021, when the Hyundai Sonata Vehicle with registration number GR 9241-19 crashed into a tree.



Four of the occupants in the black Saloon vehicle were confirmed to be KNUST students while one was a University of Ghana student who was rushed to the Anokye Teaching Hospital.



Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver in an attempt to negotiate a sharp curve and run into a tree-killing two persons on the spot.



The mangled vehicle has since been towed from the scene of the accident while KNUST police reveal that investigations have commenced into the incident.