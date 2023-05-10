Haruna Iddrisu, others are the next generation to lead the party - John Mahama dismisses enmity claims

Politics of Wednesday, 10 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The aspiring flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, has dismissed claims he is not on good terms with members of the party in the Northern Region.



According to him, all the parliamentary members of parliament are his brothers, and he believes Haruna Iddrisu and his colleagues will be the next generation to lead the party.



Speaking in the Northern region as part of his campaign tour ahead of the May 13 elections, he cautioned party members against making conspicuous voice recordings within party meetings and leaking, as it brings division in the party.



“…I know some people like conspiracy theories. This one doesn’t like this one; this and this one are quarrelling; count me out. I have no enemies in the Northern region; all of them are my younger brothers. Hudu Yahaya and Co. started it, and then we are the next generation after Hudu and Co., and I know that Haruna and all of them are the next generation after us. We will finish and hand over power to them, and they will lead us.



“…So let us be together. Those who have been putting us in conspiracy theories, hiding and recording tapes, and insulting everybody—if you are a true NDC member, what you are doing is rather dividing the party, not uniting it.



“And so we are united, and there is no problem between us, and we are going to work together, win the election 2024, and we are going to put Ghana back on its feet,” he said during his tour.



Former President John Dramani Mahama is on a national campaign tour to seek votes to lead the NDC into the 2024 general elections.



The former President, who has gone through vetting and the balloting process of the NDC, is number one on the ballot paper for the party’s presidential primary slated for May 13.



John Mahama would be contesting the party’s flagbearership with a former Chief Executive Officer of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Kojo Bonsu, and a former Minister of Finance and Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, who occupy the second and third positions, respectively, on the ballot paper.



YNA/BOG



