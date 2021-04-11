Haruna Iddrisu-led minority best placed to fire fight Akufo-Addo govt – A.B.A Fuseini

General News of Sunday, 11 April 2021

Source: My News GH

Ranking Member on Communications Committee in Parliament and Member of Parliament (MP) Sagnarigu Constituency, Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini has cautioned the party against any move to change the current leadership of the minority in the house.



He touts the Haruna Iddrisu led administration as the best so far to give the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government a run for its cash in the next four years considering the situation the NDC finds itself.



On a Tamale-based radio station monitored by MyNewsGh.com, he revealed that he is privy to various strategies that have been put in place to tackle the NPP government and make it accountable to the people of Ghana warning of dire consequences if the party makes any wrong move.



“The current minority group is the best group to give the NPP government a run for their money in the next four years. I can tell you that the current minority group has a strategy to deal with this government. It is one of the best strategies it is adopting in the history of the party,” he revealed.



The lawmaker admits there may be flaws with the current group in the line of its duties, he is optimistic they have the muscle to deliver by holding the NPP government accountable for its actions by ensuring value for money for administrative decisions.



“There may be flaws but supporters of the party must be patient with the minority. Our target is the NPP government and not among us the NDC. No human being is there without flaws…we are not going to contest among ourselves as NDC but we are facing the NPP. We will fight for the NDC and win power for the party,” he explained.