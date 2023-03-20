Haruna Iddrisu files to remain in parliament for the 6th time, promises 90,000 votes for NDC

Politics of Monday, 20 March 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Former Minority leader and a five-time Member of Parliament for the Tamale South Constituency in the Northern Region, Haruna Iddrisu has promised to win over 90,000 votes for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 general elections.



Mr. Iddrisu who is poised to win the Tamale South constituency seat for the sixth time said this when he formerly filed his nomination to contest the Parliamentary primaries of the NDC over the weekend.



The Tamale South MP on Sunday, March 19, 2023, was accompanied by some NDC Northern Regional Executives, Constituency Executives, Members of Parliament among other bigwigs of the party to submit his nomination at the constituency office.



Addressing journalists in Tamale, Mr. Iddrisu said, “If you’ve seen me this morning, it’s for an important reason, I’m here to evince my intention to renew my mandate as the Member of Parliament for Tamale South.”



“I believe this would be my sixth term running, so I am here to honour the NDC party constitutional requirement of filing my nomination as the NDC unbeatable candidate for Tamale South for the 2024 general elections” he added.



The former Minister of Trade stated that the day only marked the beginning of the journey to the victory of the NDC in 2024.



“And for Tamale South, it remains a formidable NDC constituency. Indeed, Tamale South – those who say Haruna is this, Haruna is that, let anybody challenge me that he contributes more votes to NDC in Northern Ghana than Haruna Iddrisu and probably beyond. I can extend my numbers beyond Bono Ahafo towards some other regions,” he stated.



He argued further that the Tamale South constituency in the last presidential and parliamentary elections made a significant contribution of 69,000 votes and pledged to increase it to 90,000 for John Mahama or whoever wins the NDC Presidential primaries.



“Tamale South in the last presidential and parliamentary elections made a significant contribution of 69,000 votes, my pledge this year with you, with your assurance and support is 90,000 for John Mahama or whoever wins the NDC Presidential primaries,” he stated.