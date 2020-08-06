General News of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Haruna Attah eulogizes John Mahama in forthcoming book

Haruna Attah former President, John Mahama

Former Ambassador to Namibia and Botswana Haruna Attah in his yet to be launched book has eulogized President John Dramani Mahama as they worked in close proximity with each other, personally and professionally.



The book will be released at the end of August, with NDC running mate Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Ageymang as the Guest of Honor.



The over 300 paged book contains the diplomats privilege of the working relationship he had with President Mahama as a High Commissioner and also as a friend.



In Mr Attah’s words “it’s a vignette of events. It’s a book in two parts, the first part is what I call the homeland briefs and that one talks about our homeland issues, whether it is dumsor, whether it is the GITMO-2 whether it is the MONTIE-3, whether it is to do with our chieftaincy system and the ballot box. Its a collection of so many things.



“Then the part two also looks at my experience in diplomacy as High Commissioner of Ghana to Namibia and Botswana and all sorts of interesting things also. And you have to read them to see the diaspora engagements for example, my experience with meeting for the first time in my life a transgender person, and how an ostrich nearly cost me my life,” Mr Attah said on the sidelines of the Hype UP Park N Watch event at the Ghana Club on Friday.



The book will feature bits and pieces of President Rawlings, other past presidents and also President Mahama’s growing up.



Part one consists of Forty-two chapters, whiles part two will have Twenty-five.





