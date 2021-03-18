Harmony Week: Ras Minano to perform at Port Adelaide tomorrow

Diasporian News of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: james k. attaglo wilson, contributor

Ghanaian Afro-centric reggae artist - Ras Ekow Minano and his Hope of Africa International Band is billed to perform at this year's Harmony Week Celebration at the Port Adelaide Town Hall (Laneways), 64-66 Commercial Road, South Australia on Friday, March 19.



Based in Adelaide, South Australia Ras Minano has three albums to his credit - Jah spirit, Africa is sick, and Real Rasta.



Born in Accra, Ghana, Ras Minano is a gifted drummer, percussionist, singer, and songwriter who has been able to capture the hearts and minds of Afrobeat/Reggae lovers through music.



The Harmony Day celebrated annually which began in 1999 coincides with the United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. The overall message of Harmony Day is to promote social cohesion and racial harmony through community participation, inclusiveness, diversity, respect and belonging.



The event is funded by the Australian Government with support from Mixed Creative, ClubHouse South Australia Inc, Neami National, and Port Adelaide Enfield.