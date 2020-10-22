General News of Thursday, 22 October 2020

Happenings in Nigeria must concern Ghana – WANEP

Nigerians have been protesting against police brutality in the country

The spillover of SARS protestants in Nigeria into Ghana will be a serious security breach which may affect Ghana’s peaceful ambience especially going into December 7 elections.



This observation was made by the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP) National Coordinator, Albert Yelyang, while speaking on Akoma FM’s morning Show GhanAkoma with Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin.



“There’s a likelihood of serious security concerns if a section of the protestors spill into the country,” he said, further warning that Ghana’s borders must be strengthened to scrutinize foreigners who may be flooding into Ghana.



Thousands of Nigerians have been marching in Lagos and other cities in the past two weeks to demand an end to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a police unit accused of extrajudicial killings and abuses.



WANEP believes the collateral damage of the ongoing protest in Nigeria is enormous and it’s about time Ghana’s security agencies sat up and strengthen borders to instill peace going into the December polls.





