Hannah Bissiw ‘forces’ NDC scarf on Captain Smart, calls out Onua TV for bias

General News of Friday, 16 December 2022

There was drama on the Thursday, December 15 edition of Onua TV’s breakfast show, Onua Maakye, as newly-elected National Women's Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Hannah Bissiw took over the show in grand style.



Hannah Bissiw who was supposed to be a guest on the show, ended up dominating the host of the show, Captain Godsbrain Smart.



She had a bone to pick with Captain Smart and Onua TV as she accused them of bias in their coverage of the elective congresses of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the NDC.



Hannah Bissiw claimed that in the week leading up to the NPP’s congress earlier this year, the station and Captain Smart changed their settings to reflect the colors of the NPP.



She noted that Captain Smart who has confessed to being a member of the NPP was often clad in NPP shirt or apparel.



Hannah Bissiw is, however, unhappy that Captain Smart and the station are not doing same for the NDC who are gearing up for their congress on Saturday, December 17, 2022.



She bemoaned what she deems to be unfair and biased treatment being handed the NDC by the station and Captain Smart.



“I’m on your case today. If you wore NPP shirt and cap during their congress, I don’t get why you can’t do same for NDC when we are going for Congress. I’ve forced the NDC scarf on you and you can’t remove it.



“When I was coming I even realized your screen wrongly displayed the NDC logo. When it was NPP’s time, you played their song and Nana Akufo-Addo’s song and you even wore their colors. I want to know, which of the two parties is bigger. I will leave the scarf with you.



“When NPP were having their polls, you dedicated a whole week to them, why is Onua TV owned by Akufo-Addo or NPP? If it’s a platform for all political parties then you must do same for us. We won't leave any space for the NPP. You have to decorate the whole set with NDC because it is our week,” she said.



Whiles some members of the party seeking leadership positions are yet to know their fate, Hannah Bissiw knows her standing in the party as she beat Margaret Ansei to the Women’s Organizer position in the polls held on Saturday, December 10, 2022.



She came tops with 433 votes, compared to her rival’s 362 votes.







