General News of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Source: Atinka Online

Hannah Bissiw demands recount at Tano South; refuses to sign certified results

Parliamentary Candidate for Tano South, Hannah Bissiw

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Tano South is contesting the results of Monday’s voting .



After counting, Hannah Bissiw grabbed 17,215 votes representing 44.7% while the incumbent Benjamin Sekyere grabbed 21,018 votes representing 54.6%.



However, Madam Bissiw, who is also a former MP for the area is demanding a recount , arguing that there is discrepancy between her results and that of the certified EC results .



She has also refused to sign the certified results, thereby delaying the process.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.