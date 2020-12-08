You are here: HomeNews2020 12 08Article 1128902

General News of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Source: Atinka Online

Hannah Bissiw demands recount at Tano South; refuses to sign certified results

Parliamentary Candidate for Tano South, Hannah Bissiw Parliamentary Candidate for Tano South, Hannah Bissiw

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Tano South is contesting the results of Monday’s voting .

After counting, Hannah Bissiw grabbed 17,215 votes representing 44.7% while the incumbent Benjamin Sekyere grabbed 21,018 votes representing 54.6%.

However, Madam Bissiw, who is also a former MP for the area is demanding a recount , arguing that there is discrepancy between her results and that of the certified EC results .

She has also refused to sign the certified results, thereby delaying the process.

