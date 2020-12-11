General News of Friday, 11 December 2020

Hanna Tetteh congratulates sister for defeating George Andah

Special Representative of the Secretary-General to the African Union, Hannah Tetteh

Former Member of Parliament (MP) of Awutu Senya West constituency in the Central Region Hannah Tetteh has congratulated her sister Mrs. Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui for defeating the incumbent MP for the area George Andah in the just-ended general elections.



Gizella polled 32,708 while George Andah who defeated Hannah Tetteh in the 2016 elections, polled 29,832 in the December 7, elections.



In a Facebook post, Ms. Tetteh who is currently the Special Representative of the Secretary-General to the African Union and Head of the United Nations Office to the African Union said “Congratulations to my sister Mrs. Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui on being declared the winner of the Parliamentary polls and the next MP for Awutu Senya West!”



Meanwhile, George Andah has asked Gizella to work tirelessly to progress the constituency.



In a statement after the polls, George Andah said “I also extend congratulations to ASWC MP-elect, Mrs. Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui and her team.



“I wish her every success and trust she will work tirelessly to continue on the progress for the better of our shared and beloved people of ASWC.



“I am of the firm belief that God knows best and He has a reason for everything that He does. I will take some time to step back for now, review our actions and inactions to gain deeper insights in order to consolidate our success journey going forward.”

