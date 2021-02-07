General News of Sunday, 7 February 2021

Hanna Tetteh congratulates AU chief on his re-election

Former Foreign Affairs Minister, Hanna Serwaa Tetteh, has congratulated the current African Union Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, on his re-election as the continent’s topmost diplomat.



“Congratulations to Moussa Faki Mahamat on your re-election as the Chairperson of the African Union Commission. We look forward to working with you and your new team in building the UN-AU partnership on peace & security,” she tweeted.



Hanna Tetteh is currently the Special Representative to the African Union and Head of the United Nations Office to the African Union (UNOAU).



African leaders during the 34th Heads of State summit held virtually due to the coronavirus, gave the Chadian chairperson a landslide mandate to continue in the role. 51 out of 55 leaders voted for him. He was the sole candidate.



Martha Ama Akyaa Pobee, Ghana’s nominee for the position of deputy chairperson seat at the AUC; lost her bid to the Rwandan candidate, Monique Nsanzabaganwa.



The AU chairperson seat was also taken by Democratic Republic of Congo president Felix Tshisekedi who took over from South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa. The yearly role rotates among African leaders.





