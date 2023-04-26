Hanna Tetteh awarded for role in ending Ethiopian 'civil war'

Diasporia News of Wednesday, 26 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former foreign affairs minister Hanna Tetteh has been recognized by the Ethiopian government for her role in brokering peace between the federal government and rebels in the country's northern Tigray Region.



Ms. Tetteh, a one-time Member of Parlaiment for Awutu-Senya West was handed a certificate and a plaque by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed at an event to recognize peace brokers for the war that affected most parts of the country.



"Many thanks to H.E PM Abiy Ahmed Ali for presenting me with a certificate of recognition for supporting the Ethiopia peace process.



"Together with all my colleagues in the UN family in Ethiopia we appreciate this recognition of the work of the UN, as this was by no means an individual effort.



"We applaud the actions of the Federal Government and key political stakeholders in engaging directly and owning the effort to promote peace and reconciliation in this beautiful country and wish the Government and People of Ethiopia every success in this endeavor," she tweeted on April 26, 2023.



She currently serves as the UN Secretary General's Special Representative of the Secretary-General Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa.



Other recipients of the award included the AU Commission chief Moussa Faki Mahamat, diplomats as well as members of the negotiation teams from the warring sides.



The Ethiopian civil war as it is known started in 2020 and lasted till 2022 when parties submitted to an African Union-led peace process that took place in Pretoria, South Africa.



Subsequent meetings were held in Kenya to bolster the Pretoria process leading to the face-to-face meetings between the government and new interim administration for the region.



