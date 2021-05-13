Hani constituency gets community museum

Regional News of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Source: Yeboah Isaac, Contributor

The Ambassador of France to Ghana, Her Excellency Mrs. Ann Sophie Ave has inaugurated the Begho community museum at Hani in the Tain District of the Bono region.



The occasion saw the Ambassador enstooled as development queen (Nkↄsoↄ hemaa) of Hani under the name Nana Benneh III.



The Begho Community Museum was funded by the Sankofa support project to higher education and research for heritage and tourism in Ghana and realized in partnership with concerned citizens of Begho, an NGO, the Tain District Assembly and Mr. Daniel Kuma, an archaeologist at the University of Ghana.



The District Chief Executive, Madam Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh in her address said the Assembly will upgrade the amenities in the Hani community to be able to support the envisage influx of tourist.



She also promised to put every penny the assembly would receive to its intended use to make the site of Begho a marvelous tourist attraction.



On her part, the Bono regional Minister, Madam Justina Owusu Banahene lauded France’s tremendous support towards building the country’s indigenous rich cultural heritage and enhancing the nation’s tourism industry as well.



She called on traditional authorities to revive traditions and culture and helped instill in the youth indigenous Ghanaian moral values as well.



The museum contains remains recovered from the second century AD to the mid -18th century AD and includes artifacts such as ancestral bowls, clay crucibles, smoking pipes, spindle whorls, metallurgical implements and ceramic vessels.



Others includes micro-lithic tools, stones axes and rasps all discovered in the area which dates to 1500 BC at the museum.



