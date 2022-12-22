Halt national cathedral project, launch investigation into fund – Justice for Ghana

General News of Thursday, 22 December 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Civil Society Group, Justice for Ghana, has called for a complete halt of the National Cathedral Project.



The group made the call when it presented a petition to Parliament on Wednesday, 21 December 2022.



According to the group, government cannot invest into the national cathedral when there are other pressing issues including the outstanding arrears of the trainees of the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) among others, that require urgent attention.



Leader of the group, Selorm Dramani, said: “We’re demanding that the cathedral project is immediately stopped, all payment returned and investigation into each fund raising and potential financial loss and judgment debts.



“We further demand the protection of pension funds and freeze on VAT and E-levy.”



The group also wants government “to return to the original land owners such lands that have not been used for the original purpose for which they were acquired.



“The cathedral and the cantonments civil aviation lands are classic examples that require immediate attention,” the group cited.



On his part, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu assured the group of the caucus’ commitment to ensuring that pension funds are protected.



“We share a strong view that pension funds should be exempt from the debt exchange initiative in order to guarantee post retirement security for pensioners and for it to be properly invested.



“We will demand that Parliament is apprised of the full details of the content of the external debt exchange and that of the domestic debt. I can assure that we share those concerns. Matters of e-levy will be on the floor, we’ll take some decisions that are appropriate, our position on VAT you already know,” the Minority leader said.