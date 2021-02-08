Health News of Monday, 8 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Halodine better; don't use hydrogen peroxide - Anesthesiologist

Coronavirus cases in Ghana have been rising

Dr. Samuel Kojo Amoakohene, a Portland-based anesthesiologist, has waded into the debate that hydrogen peroxide can be used to prevent or treat the coronavirus, stating that it is not factual.



Rather, he has suggested that people use halodine, a drug also known as povidone-iodine, since it is a more effective medication against the prevention and treatment of the virus.



Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, February 6, 2021, Dr. Amoakohene said that according to a study, the use of halodin has been proven to be safer to use.



He added that an experiment undertaken by his team to test the efficacy of the product has proven safe and efficient with no side effects, unlike the use of hydrogen peroxide.



“A study came from France to demonstrate that coronavirus patients that use halodine, they cleared out all the virus from their system. For those who used halodine, it was two times more effective than for those who did not use it but were asked to go home and isolate with the hope of getting better,” he stated.



On the use of hydrogen peroxide, he stated that it is harmful to the human immune system, with cancer-causing tendencies.



“One of the first defense for our immune system is our respiratory system. Coronavirus dominantly affects our nose, eyes and it touches your lungs and it burns it up.



“Taking a product like hydrogen peroxide that has been known to sometimes cause cancer and you put that in your nose, it is going to destroy your first defense of mechanism fighting anything,” he said, reports myjoyonline.com.