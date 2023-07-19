Half a loaf is better than none – NDC MP urges Free SHS food suppliers to accept 50% arrears payment

General News of Wednesday, 19 July 2023

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak, has urged food suppliers for the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) to accept the payment of 50 per cent of their arrears the government has indicated it would be paying them.



The MP said that even though he is dismayed by the failure of the government to pay the suppliers for several months, they should accept the 50 per cent payment for now, 3news.com reports.



He, however, cautioned the government not to allow the ordeal the suppliers went through happen again.



“Half a loaf is better than none is what I will say. First of all, my hope is that the food suppliers would accept the 50 per cent payment. You will recall that only yesterday [Monday, July 17] they had indicated that they wanted full payment so whether they will accept the 50 percent or not we are yet to see.



“Let this be the last time that we are witnessing such a situation. Government should endeavour to meet its obligations to people that it has a contractual agreement with, particularly to supplying food to our students in the secondary schools,” Dr Apaak is quoted to have said by 3news.com.



Background:



The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, announced that 50 per cent of the outstanding payments owed to food suppliers will be disbursed by the end of Wednesday, July 19, 2023,



He disclosed this when he appeared before Parliament to respond to questions over the debt owed to suppliers, Tuesday, July 18, 2023.



He told the MPs that a sum of 100 million, representing 50% of the total debt of 203 million, was already transferred to the accounts of the food suppliers on Monday, July 17, 2023.



“Last week, we received ¢100million which is 50% of what is due to the suppliers’ and we have supplied the same to the Buffer stock. We are hoping that by midweek this week that 50% will be sent to suppliers. I have also assured you that by the 17th of August, the remaining 50% will be paid,” he said.



The food suppliers picketed at the National Food Buffer Stock Company for days over the failure of the government to pay them for their services since 2021.



