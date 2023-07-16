Hajj Board Chairman interacts with pilgrims in Mecca ahead airlifting of southern sector pilgrims

General News of Sunday, 16 July 2023

The head of the Ghana Hajj Board, Ben Abdallah Banda has visited the remaining Ghanaian Hajj pilgrims who are yet to return home at their various apartments in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.



So far, about 50% of Ghanaian pilgrims from the northern part of the country have returned home, and the rest are scheduled to start arriving in Accra on Monday, July 16, 2023.



On Sunday evening, the Chairman of the Hajj Board, together with some board members, visited the various Ghanaian camps in Mecca to interact with Ghanaian pilgrims.



During his interactions, he briefed the pilgrims on arrangements made for their airlifting back home, as well as delved into Hajj operations this year.



He said, as a human institution, the Hajj Board could not have got everything right to the satisfaction of pilgrims, and he assured them of changes to address these challenges to improve Hajj service.



"Ghana Hajj Board is a human institution, and surely, we could not have had everything right," he said.



"I want to take this opportunity to apologise to you all, on behalf of the board, for any inconvenience our actions or inactions may have caused you throughout this process."



To ensure some mistakes are not repeated, he added that they will be some changes to ensure the best Hajj experience for Ghanaians.



"Whatever it is, the status quo is not going to remain. In shaa Allah, things will change and we will have a marked improvement in our operations."



The first flight carrying pilgrims to Accra is scheduled to arrive on Monday, followed by four other daily flights.



About two thousand northern sector Ghanaian pilgrims have already returned home through Tamale.



This year’s Hajj marked the first time Saudi authorities allowed full Hajj without restrictions, following the outbreak of covid-19.



The Board Chairman was accompanied by many Board members, including Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa, Chief Saddique Jimala, Alhaji Yunusah Osman, Sheikh Amin Bonsu and, Dr. Zakaria Seidu and Ahmed Abdulai Abu