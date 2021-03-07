General News of Sunday, 7 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Hajia Alima Mahama to US, Lt. Gen OB Akwa to Egypt in Akufo-Addo’s ambassadorial appointments

Hajia Alima Mahama, former Minister of Local Government and Rural Development

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has presented a list of nominees to the Council of State to be considered for ambassadorial roles in his second term.



Among these are former Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Hajia Alima Mahama, who has been named to head Ghana’s mission in Washington DC, United States of America, and former Chief of Defence Staff Lt. Gen. (rtd) Obed Boamah Akwa, who has been nominated High Commissioner to Egypt.



Some of the ambassadors who served in President Akufo-Addo’s first term have maintained their roles.



Papa Owusu-Ankomah will still be in London, UK if sworn in while Alhaji Rashid Bawa will also continue to be in Abuja, Nigeria.



Others like popular broadcaster Francisca Ashietey-Odunton would be heading different missions. She moves from Kenya to Turkey.



Former People’s National Convention (PNC) Presidential Candidate Dr Edward Nasigre Mahama would be replaced as Ambassador-at-Large by Michael Ofori-Atta.



