Haiti meets Ghana rocks Accra in style

Diasporia News of Monday, 23 October 2023

Source: Tarlue Melvin, Contributor

A display of rich multiple cultures, an exhibition of similar, yet different artifacts characterized the much-anticipated Taste of Afro Caribbean Festival (Haiti Meets Ghana), held at the Gold Coast, Accra Ghana.



The well-attended event succeeded in showcasing Ghanaian, Haitian, and Caribbean cultures on one platform.



It also witnessed cultural immersion with captivating African drum performances, enchanting Haitian music, dances, with the infectious energy of Caribbean carnival dancers, Reggae/Dancehall, Highlife, and Soca Music thrilling patrons.



Co-Project Director of Destination Konpa, organizers of the event, Fabienne Reid described the event as a huge success saying, "We didn't want it to be just as another destination. About 70% to 80% of us are Haitian Americans raised in America with intentions of connecting to black culture.



"We also wanted to immerse with the locals, the community, and people within the Ghanaian community. It's amazing; the similarities - from mannerisms, food different yet, similar."



She added "We have plans of cultural exchange programs, later invite some locals to our side of the world. It is a platform that offers opportunity to patrons to know which first country that fought slavery and all that."



Consul General of Ghana to Haiti, Ambassador Ray Quarcoo, whose speech was read by Mr Bright Appiagyei-Boateng said "It is my belief that our aim of showcasing Ghanaian, Haitian, and Caribbean culture on one platform would be realized after this event.



"Indeed, as the theme suggests of Afro Caribbean Festival, code-named Haiti Meets Ghana will certainly improve the already existing healthy bond between the two countries."



He added "The world owes Haiti a resolution, it is not a matter of options. There should be the need for a legitimate support for Haiti, a national unity government, the only national bridge that can carry us together.



"If there is any time Haiti needed support, it is now." The "Taste Of Afro Caribbean Meets Ghana" event is a unique celebration that aims to unite Ghanaian and Caribbean cultures through themes- Amapiano, Zouk, and Dancehall. It was out together by Destination Konpa and supported by Epic It Was.