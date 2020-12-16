Politics of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Source: The Voiceless Media, Contributor

Habib Iddrisu wins Tolon parliamentary seat with historic figure

MP-elect for Tolon constituency, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu

Alhaji Habib Iddrisu, the NPP parliamentary member-elect for the Tolon Constituency has retained the Tolon Constituency seat for the NPP albeit with an increased margin since 1992.



He pulled 31,429 votes to beat his main contender Mr Yussif Adam of the NDC who had 22,145 votes.



In the 2016 election, Wahabu Suhuyini Wumbei won the seat with 21, 782 votes for the NPP.



Wahabu Suhuyini first won the seat for the NPP in the 2012 elections. He scored 18,113 votes to beat Hon Abdul- Razak Umar of the NDC who got 15,699 of the votes.



The Presidential election results was also impressive as President Nana Addo of the NPP pulled 29,407 votes to outperform John Dramani Mahama of the NDC who got 23, 138 votes.



The results of both the Parliamentary and Presidential votes in the constituency is due to the dedication and utmost commitment exhibited by Alhaji Habib Iddrisu during the campaign rounds.



He had centred his campaign on development and provided various forms of development and support to all communities in the Tolon Constituency before December 7th.



Some of the things done in the constituency included rural electrification, building of schools, support to women and farmers and provision of water in some communities including jobs and scholarships for many.



It is believed that Alhaji Habib Iddrisu as an MP, will continue to do his best for the constituency in order to consolidate the gains made in this year's election.



It must be explained that the Parliamentary votes difference was moved from 1057 in 2016 to 9,284 in 2020.



The Presidential difference has also moved from 325 in 2016 to 6,269 in 2020.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.