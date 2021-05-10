HTU will continue to adhere to industry standards, certification requirements

General News of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: GNA

Professor Ben Honyenugah, Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the Ho Technical University (HTU) has said that the institution would continue to ensure strict adherence to industry standards and certification requirements in the execution of its mandate.



He said this was necessary to equip the trainees with the requisite skills and knowledge required to position them into the job market and ensure their employability in the Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) space was guaranteed.



Professor Honyenugah, said this at a short handing over ceremony of Precision Quality (PQ) curriculum and refurbished welding workshop to the University by the Design and Technology Institute (DTI).



The University and DTI also used the occasion to sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide quality training for youth in TVET.



The MoU would help enhance the TVET curriculum of the University with the inclusion of the DTI's Precision Quality training, upskilling of the instructors and academic faculty to prepare the students for the job market.



The VC said the institution would ensure best practices, excellence, standardisation, and rebirth of a culture of maintenance to enhance the life span of the newly installed equipment at the refurbished welding centre.



Professor Honyenugah stressed that HTU would not deviate from its mission to train highly competent human resources to the highest level through career-focused education, skills training, and research, in partnership with various stakeholders.



As a Model PQ Incubator and Demonstration Centre, HTU would continue to promote TVET curriculum, acceptable work-related skills, and practices of students professionals within the sector, he stated.



The VC called on Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) hoteliers, craftsmen and women to contact the University for in-house training Precision Quality to boost their performance, adding that the institution was well-positioned to offer such services.



He commended the CEO of DTI for their continuous support to the University and assured them that his outfit would ensure proper maintenance of the refurbished welding workshop.



Madam Constance Elizabeth Swaniker, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), DTI, said the signing of the MoU signified a formal roll out of the PQ Curriculum in the University to equip students with knowledge and skills in precision and quality.



She urged industry to adopt the workshop and work closely with the University to close the gap between industry and academia and change the narrative.



The CEO said strong collaboration between academia and industry was the surest way to bridging the gap, urging both players to play their role effectively to address the issue for rapid development of the country.



Madam Swaniker said one of the key industry requirements was health and safety, therefore, the need for industry players to pay attention to such requirements and ensure that safety signs were visible in their workshops.



Practicality is a critical aspect of skills training, she said, and implored the Authorities of the HTU to ensure proper maintenance of the tools and also put them to good use to encourage them to continue their support to the University.