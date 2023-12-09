HRRG calls for renewed action to end human rights violations

Regional News of Saturday, 9 December 2023

Source: Joseph Wemakor, Contributor

In commemoration of Human Rights Day 2023, Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG), a dynamic media and human rights advocacy group, emphasizes the urgent need for all and sundry to vigorously aid in promoting this year’s celebration theme: “Freedom, Equality, and Justice for All," not only in words but in concrete actions and truth.



The celebration of World Human Rights Day 2023 serves as a critical moment to address pressing human rights challenges faced by our nation.



First of all, Ghana faces growing threats to freedom of expression as journalists and activists encounter censorship, harassment, and restrictions.



Secondly, instances of police brutality and excessive use of force raise concerns about citizens' safety and their right to live free from arbitrary violence. Comprehensive police reform is essential to ensure accountability, transparency, and the protection of citizens' rights.



Moreover, discrimination based on gender, ethnicity, and other factors persists, hindering the realization of a truly inclusive society.



In addition, child labour remains a pervasive issue, depriving children of their right to education and a proper childhood.



We therefore call for a renewed commitment to eradicating child labour through comprehensive policies and robust enforcement. Additionally, we emphasize the importance of prioritizing initiatives that ensure every child has the opportunity to receive a quality education, breaking the cycles of poverty and inequality.



Finally, disparities in healthcare persist, particularly in rural areas. On Human Rights Day 2023, we are equally calling for concerted efforts and a commitment to ensuring universal access to quality healthcare.



By addressing healthcare inequalities, we can safeguard the right to health for all citizens and promote a healthier, more resilient nation.



These and many other issues of human rights violations still persist in the country and must be holistically addressed. In conclusion, Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG) calls for the safeguarding of these fundamental rights, which are essential for a thriving democracy.



We urge the government and stakeholders to foster an environment where individuals can express dissent and investigate matters of public interest without fear of reprisal.



We further called on the government, civil society, and all stakeholders to take concrete actions towards promoting Freedom, Equality, and Justice for All. Together, we can build a nation where human rights are respected, protected, and fulfilled.



