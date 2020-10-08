Politics of Thursday, 8 October 2020

Source: GNA

HO Central MP calls on electorates to vote NDC back to power

Benjamin Komla Kpodo, MP, Ho Central

Benjamin Komla Kpodo, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ho Central, has urged the electorates to vote and bring the National Democratic Congress (NDC) back to power.



He urged the voters not to repeat the mistake of 2016 when they failed to vote but to go out and vote during this year's general elections.



Mr Kpodo, who was speaking to the media after filing his nomination to contest the Ho Central seat in the December polls, said: “We have a lot of work to do” and urged the rank and file of the party to work hard for them to secure victory.



The MP said the Party's manifesto contained promises, which would bring about transformation in people’s lives for which reason the NDC should be voted into power to enhance the country’s development.



He said the Assembly members would be empowered through a monthly salary to enable them to discharge their mandate effectively at their various electoral areas to ensure rapid development at the local level.



The MP said the NDC government would walk its talk and legalised "okada," to enable those in the business to operate legally without fear of arrest.



Other aspirants who have also filed their nominations included; Kwame Governs Agbodza, Adaklu, Richard Kwame Sefe, Anlo, Gabby Hotordze, Central Tongu, Kobi Woyome, South Tongu, Peter Nortsu-Kotoi, Akatsi North, Charles Agbeve, Agotime-Ziope, Angela Oforiwa Alorwu, Afadjato South.

