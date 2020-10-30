General News of Friday, 30 October 2020

Source: Peace FM

HIPC pronouncement exposes Mahama’s incompetence and lies

play videoFormer President John Dramani Mahama

You made the comment and IMF came to expose you . . . so why are you running away instead of apologizing," a member of the Communication team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has asked former President John Mahama.



Kwasi Kwarteng was reacting to comments reportedly made by Mr Mahama indicating that Ghana has gone back to HIPC status.



The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), during a speech at a Professionals Dialogue series in Accra on Monday, said, “the IMF in its Sub-Saharan African Regional Economic Outlook forecast the current rate of borrowing and debt at a frightening 76.7% debt to GDP ratio. Ladies and gentlemen, unfortunately, Ghana is back to HIPC status under Nana Akufo-Addo and Ken Ofori-Atta administration.”



The NPP Communicator, however, believes such an unfounded remark should not be coming from a former President.



"The NDC from day one tries to discredit the government and this time around it backfired; John Mahama had it wrong . . . it exposes his incompetence and lies . . . it exposes their incompetence, mediocrity and lies as an opposition party," he added.



Mr Kwarteng was contributing to a panel discussion on Neat FM's 'Me Man Nti' programme.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.