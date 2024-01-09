H4P marks 13 years of existence with a donation to Manna Mission Hospital

General News of Tuesday, 9 January 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Celebrating its thirteenth anniversary, the H4P (Here for Perfection) Organization, known for its extensive disability advocacy over the past decade, marked the occasion with a generous donation to the Christina Hackman Wards at the Manna Mission Hospital at Teshie in the Greater Accra Region.



On January 8th, Bishop Dr. Charles Cofie Hackman, Founder, and CEO of the H4P Organization, presented a range of items, including toiletries and detergents, to the Christina Hackman Wards.



Patients in the ward, as well as the medical personnel, received gifts of provisions and toiletries.



Additionally, the pediatric unit was visited, and nursing mothers and their babies were gifted with items such as diapers and toiletries.



Last year, the H4P Organization took on the refurbishment and adoption of the female and maternity wards, naming them after Mrs. Christina Anansewa Hackman, Chief patron, and the late mother of Bishop Dr. Charles Cofie Hackman.

This initiative was part of the organization's ongoing efforts to honour Mrs. Christina Anansewa Hackman's memory.



Mrs. Linda A. D. Ablorh, Director of Development and People at Manna Mission Incorporated, expressed deep gratitude to Bishop Dr. Charles Cofie Hackman and the H4P Organization for their consistent commitment to maintaining the Christina Hackman Wards.



She commended H4P for its periodic donations, emphasizing the positive impact on both patients and medical staff.



The recent donation aligns with H4P's overarching vision of providing assistance to those in need.



The act of kindness brought joy to the faces of patients and medical staff, underscoring the tangible impact of H4P's mission.



Notably, on Mother's Day last year, patients in the Christina Hackman Wards received thoughtful gifts from Bishop Dr. Charles Cofie Hackman and the H4P Organization.



This gesture aimed to prioritize the health of women and acknowledge the crucial role mothers play in society.



Founded on January 8th, 2011, with a mission to heal, feed, and build the world while bringing dignity to disability, the H4P Organization has undertaken various transformative projects over its thirteen-year journey. These include the Helping Hand TV Show, the Helping Hand Community Project, the H4P - Ability Praise Concert (APC), C.H.I.L. AWARDS (Christina Hackman Impact Leadership Awards), the H4P Celebration of Love projects, free health screenings, Christmas parties for special children and families, public education programmes, and the National Inter-Schools Disability Fun Games among others.