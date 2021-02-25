Regional News of Thursday, 25 February 2021

Gyeankontabuo Basic School seeks support to change dilapidated structure

Gyeankontabuo is one of the farming communities within the Berekum Municipal Assembly

Gyeankontabuo Basic School, in the Berekum Municipality of the Bono Region, has appealed to the general public, individuals, philanthropists and cooperate organizations for a decent classroom.



The school, according to one elder at Gyeankontabuo, was initiated and built by the community, to give their wards the opportunity to go to school.



"We came together as a community to build these structures so that our children can have basic education here," he said. This, according to him, was to save these children of school-going age, the long distances they have to walk in order to access basic education.



"Most parents at first preferred to take their kids with them to their farms due to the long distances that these kids have to cover every day," he added.



Mr Habib Shaibu, the headmaster of Gyeankontabuo Basic School, complained to Ghanaweb of the imminent challenge that the dilapidated structures pose to the school children and the teachers.



The school was built with wooden structures with palm fronds as roof. These structures for years have not seen any facelift after their construction.



"We always close whenever we see signs of rain and sometimes, find it difficult teaching them in the afternoon," Mr Habib Shaibu bemoaned. To the headmaster, this continues to affect teaching and learning hours at the school.



The headmaster of Gyeankontabuo Basic School made this appeal on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, when Mrs Suzzy Agyeman Manu, the wife of the Member of Parliament for Dormaa Central and the minister-designate for health, made a donation of nose masks to the school.