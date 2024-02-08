Gyakye Quayson’s petition to GLC against AG dismissed – DPP to Court

General News of Thursday, 8 February 2024

The Disciplinary Committee of the General Legal Council (GLC) has dismissed a petition filed by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North James Gyakye Quayson against the Attorney General, (AG), Godfred Yeboah Dame.



The legislator, Mr. Quayson in August last year petitioned the GLC over what he described as misconduct by the AG.



In Court on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Mrs Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa while opposing to an application from Mr Quayson over a missing July 19, 2023, proceedings, told the Court that, the petition has been dismissed.



“My Lady, that d.petition (by James Quayson) has been dismissed by the General Legal Council because there was no prima facie established by the Council,” Mrs Obuobisa told the Court.



Counsel for James Quayson, Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata in his response expressed surprise at the news to the Court.



“The DPP also claimed the the Disciplinary Committee of General Legal Commissions has dismissed the request made by the Applicant (James Quayson) for disciplinary proceedings against the Attorney General, this is the first we are hearing of this and this being a Court of record, we would have expected that the DPP will provide a copy of the decision of the Disciplinary Committee of the General Legal Council to the Court,” Mr Tsikata expressed.



In the letter to the Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee of the General Legal Council, Mr. Quayson catalogued a number of reasons for the misconduct of the AG including human rights issues.



According to him, the professional misconduct of the Attorney General has jeopardized his fundamental human right.



“Through his professional misconduct, the Attorney-General has clearly jeopardized my fundamental human right to be presumed innocent until I am proved guilty and my right to a fair trial.



“I, therefore, respectfully request disciplinary proceedings against the Attorney General for professional misconduct as outlined above,” the Assin North lawmaker wrote to the General Legal Council.



But, that request according to the DPP has been dismissed.